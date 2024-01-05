Coastline Shifts 250 Meters after Central Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A coastline in Ishikawa Prefecture shifted about 250 meters in the wake of a powerful earthquake that struck the central Japan prefecture on New Year's Day, a survey by the University of Tokyo's Earthquake Research Institute has found.

The coastline moved toward the sea as a result of a ground elevation at a beach near the Kaiso fishing port in the city of Wajima, according to the survey.

The ground was found to have risen by more than 3 meters in the 4-kilometer coastal area extending to the south from the port, where a ground rise of about 3.9 meters was observed.

The survey was conducted by the institute's associate professor Tatsuya Ishiyama and others from Tuesday, covering the northwestern side of the Noto Peninsula.

The survey also found that the Akasaki fishing port in the town of Shika was hit by an estimated 4.2-meter tsunami following the earthquake.

