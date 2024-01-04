Quake-Hit Firms in Japan Scramble to Resume Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Companies hit by Monday's powerful earthquake in central Japan were busy trying to get their operations up and running again on Thursday.

While some convenience stores have managed to resume operations, many quake-affected areas still face power and network outages, as well as logistics disruptions.

With some factories forced to suspend operations, the full extent of damage to corporate activities from the magnitude-7.6 New Year's Day earthquake is still unclear.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. partly resumed operations at a semiconductor materials plant in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, on Wednesday. The company plans to restart facilities in stages once safety is confirmed.

Bus manufacturer J-Bus Ltd., based in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, is expected to resume operations on Monday as planned after the year-end and New Year holidays, as it suffered no major damage to its facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]