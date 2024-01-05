Japan's Average Temperature in 2023 Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The average temperature in Japan in 2023 hit the highest level since records began in 1898, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The average, based on data collected at 15 observation points across the country that are little impacted by urbanization, exceeded the normal-year level by 1.29 degrees Celsius, the agency said Thursday. The normal-year level is the average of temperatures of 30 years through 2020.

The previous largest positive deviation from a 30-year average was 0.65 degree logged in 2020.

Reflecting the trend of high temperatures in recent years, average annual temperatures of 2019-2023 all ranked high.

Meanwhile, data from 149 observation points around the country showed that the average temperature for 2023 was 1.8 degrees higher than normal-year level in northern Japan and 1.4 degrees higher in eastern Japan, both largest since records began. The positive deviation in western Japan was 0.9 degree, which matched the largest figure on record posted in 1998.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]