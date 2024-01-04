No Attempt to Redo Landing before Haneda Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Airlines passenger jet did not communicate with an air traffic controller about starting landing operations over again before colliding with a Japan Coast Guard plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, transport ministry officials said Thursday.

This suggests that both the crew of the jetliner and the air traffic controller were not aware of the coast guard plane on the runway.

The collision occurred on the airport's Runway C at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to communication records released by the ministry, the JAL jet was cleared to land by the air traffic controller. The coast guard aircraft, however, proceeded onto the runway without permission from the air traffic controller.

According to the ministry, if a plane on a runway might interfere with a landing, an air traffic controller will give instruction to the incoming aircraft to go around, or abort the landing and return to the landing queue.

