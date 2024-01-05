Woman in Her 80s Rescued after 72 Hours of Central Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 80s was rescued from a collapsed house in the central Japan city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after 72 hours had passed since a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day.

Firefighters dispatched from the western city of Osaka found the woman trapped on the first floor of the collapsed house, according to the city's fire department. She was conscious and able to respond to calls from firefighters, but appeared to be exhausted.

She was brought out of the collapsed house as firefighters praised her, saying, "You did it," according to the fire department. She was later taken to a hospital.

