Central Japan Quake Death Toll Rises to 92

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa from Monday's devastating earthquake has risen to 92, the prefectural government said Friday.

The number of people who have been unaccounted for since the 7.6-magnitude earthquake stands at 242 in Ishikawa.

Local governments have received many reports of people buried alive in collapsed houses, and the full extent of the damage has yet to be known.

The death toll includes 55 in the city of Wajima, 23 in the city of Suzu, five each in the city of Nanao and the town of Anamizu, according to the prefectural government.

The number of missing people stands at 138 in Wajima and 82 in Suzu.

