Isuzu Releases Electric Truck for Standard License Holders

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Isuzu Motors Ltd. said Friday it will release an electric truck that can be driven with a standard vehicle license.

Through the launch of the Elf Mio EV, the Japanese commercial vehicle maker aims to help the logistics industry tackle the so-called 2024 problem by expanding the number of drivers, while meeting demand for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2024 problem refers to an expected truck driver shortage due to overtime regulations to be introduced for such drivers in April this year.

Unlike conventional trucks, which require a driver's license for midsize or larger vehicles, the Elf Mio EV's loading capacity is only a little over 1 ton to limit its total weight to less than 3.5 tons, allowing holders of a standard-size vehicle license to drive it.

The new electric vehicle has a range of about 115 kilometers on a single battery charge. Isuzu expects the electric truck to be used to transport relatively lightweight cargoes in urban areas.

