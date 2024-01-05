Noted Japanese Photographer Kishin Shinoyama Dies at 83

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese photographer Kishin Shinoyama, known for his portraits of iconic figures, died of natural causes Thursday. He was 83.

Born in Tokyo in 1940, Shinoyama stood out as a photographer from when he was a student at the Nihon University College of Art's photography course.

He went freelance in 1968 after working for an advertising production company.

The famed photographer, whose real name was Michinobu Shinoyama, was married to former singer Saori Minami. Their second son, Akinobu Shinoyama, is an actor.

Shukan Playboy magazine featured nude pictures taken by him. He also shot pictures of celebrities for Myojo and Shukan Asahi magazines and other media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]