Japan Monetary Base Up for 1st Time in 2 Yrs in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's monetary base at the end of 2023 rose 6.4 pct from a year before to 673,047 billion yen, up for the first time in two years, the Bank of Japan said Friday.

The combined balance of currency in circulation and commercial financial institutions' current account deposits at the BOJ climbed to a record high on a year-end basis.

The increase reflected the central bank's massive purchases of Japanese government bonds to curb rises in long-term interest rates.

The BOJ relaxed its yield curve control program three times since December 2022. This led to upward pressure on long-term rates in interdealer bond trading and prompted the central bank to make JGB purchases.

The monetary base had swelled from 2013, when former BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda launched his massive monetary easing policy, to the end of 2021.

