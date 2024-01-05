Japan 2023 New Auto Sales Up for 1st Time in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--New automobile sales in Japan in 2023 grew 13.8 pct from the previous year to 4,779,086 units, up for the first time in five years, industry data showed Friday.

The growth reflected brisk sales of new vehicle models, as well as a recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the easing of semiconductor supply shortages.

Meanwhile, domestic new auto sales in December at Daihatsu Motor Co., embroiled in a fraudulent testing scandal, slid 12.7 pct from a year before to 42,916 units.

The data were released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]