New Vehicle Sales in Japan Rise for 1st Time in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--New vehicle sales in Japan grew for the first time in five years in 2023 thanks to the easing of supply shortages for semiconductors and other parts, industry data showed Friday.

Vehicle sales rose 13.8 pct from the previous year to 4,779,086 units, still short of the pre-pandemic level of five million, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Minivehicle sales were up 6.5 pct at 1,744,919 units. Sales of larger vehicles rose 18.4 pct to 3,034,167 units, exceeding three million for the first time in four years.

All eight major automakers enjoyed sales growth, with Toyota leading the pack with a 29.8 pct increase.

In December alone, overall vehicle sales increased 5.4 pct from a year earlier to 362,839 units, up for the 16th straight month, but the pace of growth slowed from 9.0 pct in November.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]