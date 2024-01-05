Kishida Seeks Opposition Support over Quake Response

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sought support from opposition parties for responding to the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on the country's west coast on Monday.

"There is no difference between the ruling and opposition parties in responding to disasters," Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a meeting with his counterparts from five other parties.

"We have to make a long-term response" in every stage ranging from quake relief to reconstruction, he said. "I want to confirm that the ruling and opposition parties are united in taking all possible measures to deal with the disaster."

Kishida said that he wants to respond seamlessly and flexibly on the fiscal front and called for support from opposition parties to ensure an early enactment of the government's fiscal 2024 budget.

The prime minister said he plans to hold similar meetings, depending on the situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]