U.S. to Provide 100,000 Dlrs in Aid over Central Japan Quake

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said Friday that it will provide 100,000 dollars in aid to areas affected by the powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Monday.

The U.S. aid, including blankets, water and medical supplies, will be provided through Peace Winds Japan, a nongovernmental organization.

"In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Japan's central region on New Year's Day, the United States stands unwaveringly with our friend and ally, Japan," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy noted that it stands "ready to provide additional support as needed and requested."

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement saying that his country "stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people."

