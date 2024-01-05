U.S. Forces to Help Japan Respond to Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering receiving support from U.S. forces to provide relief to a central Japan area hit by a powerful earthquake this week, government officials said Friday.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military are expected to work together to deliver relief supplies, the officials said.

Japan has received offers of support from the United States and several other countries since the New Year's Day quake, which struck the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.

But Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Japan is not accepting any kind of physical support or relief supplies from overseas at this moment, citing the workload needed to receive it.

Still, the U.S. military is capable of securing means of transportation and food supplies on its own. Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters Friday that his ministry is considering relief efforts with the help of U.S. forces.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]