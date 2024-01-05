JR Passengers Up 8 Pct in Year-End, New Year Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Six Japan Railways Group firms reported Friday that their train passengers increased 8 pct year on year during the year-end and New Year holidays.

The combined number of users of shinkansen bullet trains and other rail services came to around 9,869,000 for the period from Dec. 28 to Thursday.

According to West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, Hokuriku Shinkansen trains registered a 1 pct rise in the number of passengers while Sanyo Shinkansen and conventional limited express trains marked higher growth rates.

This can be traced to the impact of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in the Hokuriku region, central Japan, on New Year's Day, the operator said.

Meanwhile, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said its Narita Express trains connecting central Tokyo and Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture logged a 25 pct passenger increase thanks to demand recovery for both inbound and outbound tourism.

