Japan Emperor, Empress Mourn Central Japan Quake Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday mourned the victims of the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day.

The Emperor and Empress also expressed their sympathy for survivors and appreciation for those involved in disaster response efforts, in a message sent to Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase through Grand Chamberlain Koro Bessho, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are deeply saddened by the fact that many people have been killed, are still missing or have been forced to evacuate in the prefecture, whose residents gave the couple a warm welcome when they visited Ishikawa last October and attended a national cultural festival, according to the agency.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, are also extremely saddened, their respective aides said.

