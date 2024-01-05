Rengo Chief Eager to Achieve 2024 Shunto Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, expressed eagerness to achieve the umbrella trade union group's pay hike target of at least 5 pct on Friday.

"Whether Japan can really get out of deflation depends on pay increases," Yoshino told a press conference ahead of 2024 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

But she also noted that recovery and reconstruction efforts should be given priority in areas hit by the 7.6-magnitude Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

"I hope labor-management talks can be held there after recovery and reconstruction work," Yoshino said, adding that Rengo will respect decisions by labor unions in the afflicted areas even if the target is not met.

After the news conference, Rengo held its New Year's party, which was also attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

