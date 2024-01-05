Japan Biz Leaders Vow to Achieve Wage Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's three major business groups expressed their resolve to realize wage increases in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage talks, speaking at their New Year's press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

"We must ensure structural wage increases by realizing wage growth outpacing inflation this year and next year as well," said Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the biggest group of employers in the country.

Tokura stressed the need to maintain the momentum in 2023, when wages grew at the fastest pace in about 30 years.

Takeshi Niinami, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, said it is "important for large companies to raise wages by 5 pct or more."

Help is needed to ensure smaller companies secure financial resources for pay hikes," said Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which mainly groups smaller companies.

