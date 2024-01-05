Haneda Runway Monitoring System Operating Normally at Time of Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A system to alert air traffic controllers of erroneous runway approaches on a monitor was operating normally at the time of Tuesday's aircraft collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, transport ministry officials said Friday.

The system is believed to have detected the approach of a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that later collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet on the airport's Runway C, signaling the possibility that the air traffic controller overlooked the warning displayed on the monitor.

When another aircraft enters the runway during the approach of a landing aircraft, the runway is displayed in yellow and the errant aircraft is displayed in red on the monitor. The alarm does not sound.

The airport introduced the monitoring system for all four runways by March 2011. If a warning is displayed and it is judged that safety cannot be ensured, the controller instructs the incoming aircraft to go around or orders the departing aircraft to leave the runway.

The coast guard aircraft is believed to have entered the runway after receiving an instruction from the air traffic controller to run short of it and stopped for about 40 seconds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]