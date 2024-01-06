Central Japan Quake Death Toll Reaches 100

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa from Monday's powerful earthquake has reached 100, prefectural officials said Saturday.

The magnitude-7.6 New Year's Day quake has left 211 people unaccounted for in the prefecture, the officials said.

The toll is likely to increase, as many people are believed to remain trapped under collapsed houses.

More than 31,000 people stay in evacuation facilities set up in the prefecture. Water outage continues in about 66,000 households, and 24,000 households are out of electricity.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo that the government is considering designating the earthquake as a disaster of extreme severity.

