Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Sympathy over Japan Quake

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday over a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan earlier this week, North Korean state media said Saturday.

It is very unusual for Kim to send a telegram to a Japanese leader.

At a press conference in Tokyo Saturday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tokyo would like to express its gratitude for the telegram.

In the message, Kim expressed his deep sympathy and condolences over big casualties and material losses caused by the New Year's Day earthquake, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim also expressed sincere hopes that affected people will "restore their stable life at the earliest date possible," according to the state media.

