Japanese Lawmaker Kakizawa to Admit to Vote-Buying Allegations

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives member Mito Kakizawa intends to admit to vote-buying allegations over a mayoral election in Tokyo despite his initial denial, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Kakizawa, 52, was arrested on Dec. 28 on suspicion of offering to pay 200,000 yen each to nine people, including assembly members of Tokyo's Koto Ward, between February and March to help Yayoi Kimura to win the ward mayoral election.

The Lower House member also allegedly paid about 800,000 yen between July and October to a former ward assembly member involved in Kimura's campaign.

He had denied the vote-buying allegations during voluntary questioning conducted by investigators before the arrest, according to the sources.

At the time, Kakizawa had told the investigators that the money was intended not to ask for support for Kimura in the mayoral election but to support candidates in a ward assembly election, the sources said.

