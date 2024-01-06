Central Japan Quake Death Toll Rises to 126

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa from Monday's powerful earthquake has risen to 126, prefectural officials said Saturday.

The magnitude-7.6 New Year's Day quake has left 210 people unaccounted for in the prefecture, the officials said.

The toll is likely to increase, as many people are believed to remain trapped under collapsed houses.

More than 30,000 people stay in evacuation facilities set up in the prefecture. Water outage continues to affect about 66,400 households, and some 23,200 households are out of electricity.

The Japanese government plans to designate the earthquake as a disaster of extreme severity. Once designated, the subsidy rate for restoration projects conducted by local governments will be raised.

