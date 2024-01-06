Japan Coast Guard Plane Captain Flew for 7 Hours Day before Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The captain of the Japan Coast Guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Tuesday flew about seven hours on another aircraft the previous day, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The coast guard said that the 39-year-old captain did not violate flight time regulations and that he was mentally and physically healthy and had no problem with his working conditions.

The captain flew from Haneda Airport to waters around Okinotorishima, Japan's southernmost island, at around 10 a.m. on Monday to monitor a Chinese marine research vessel, according to the people. He flew back to the airport around 5 p.m. after engaging in the surveillance for about 90 minutes.

On Tuesday, the coast guard plane was scheduled to fly from the airport to Niigata Airport to deliver relief supplies to areas hit by Monday's major earthquake in central Japan.

But the plane collided with the JAL jet on Haneda Airport's Runway C around 5:47 p.m. Five of the coast guard plane's six crew members were killed, and the captain suffered serious burns all over his body.

