LDP's Nikai Questioned over Funds Scandal

Society

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on a voluntary basis as part of their investigation into a political funds scandal involving the party, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Nikai heads his own LDP faction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press