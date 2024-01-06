LDP's Nikai Questioned over Funds Scandal
Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on a voluntary basis as part of their investigation into a political funds scandal involving the party, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Nikai heads his own LDP faction.
