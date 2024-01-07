Japan to Provide Ukraine with Drone Detection System

Newsfrom Japan

Kyiv, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Sunday that the country will provide a drone detection system as part of its assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Japan will provide 37 million dollars to a NATO trust fund to supply the equipment to Ukraine, Kamikawa said in a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after their meeting in Kyiv.

Kamikawa condemned Russia's continued missile and drone attacks on various areas in Ukraine, including Kyiv, during the year-end and New Year period. "We will continue to support Ukraine," she said.

During the meeting, Kamikawa and Kuleba exchanged views about Japanese plans to host a conference in Tokyo next month to discuss Ukraine's economic reconstruction from the war.

The Japanese minister also said Tokyo will assist Ukraine's efforts to ensure that women and children receive education, health care and shelter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]