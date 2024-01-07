Japanese Lawmaker Ikeda Arrested over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors arrested House of Representatives member Yoshitaka Ikeda and one of his secretaries on Sunday over a political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction.

Ikeda, a 57-year-old member of the faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the 45-year-old secretary, Kazuhiro Kakinuma, were arrested on suspicion of violating the political funds control law.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects Ikeda and Kakinuma, who is in charge of accounting for the Lower House member, of conspiring to underreport the amount of funds provided by the faction by some 48 million yen in the 2018-2022 political funds statements of Ikeda's funds management body.

Ikeda and Kakinuma became the first people to be arrested in the funds scandal involving the Abe faction, which allegedly created slush funds using part of fundraising party revenue. Investigators from the prosecutors' office searched Ikeda's offices on Dec. 27.

The LDP expelled Ikeda on Sunday. Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida told reporters that the arrest of Ikeda is very regrettable and that he takes it very seriously. Ikeda was first elected to parliament in 2012.

