Japan Govt to Give Preferential Treatment to Quake Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that the government will give preferential administrative treatment to those affected by Monday's powerful earthquake in central Japan.

The government will designate the earthquake as a specified emergency disaster to give preferential treatment such as extending the validity period of driver's licenses and postponing bankruptcy proceedings, Kishida told officials at a meeting of his disaster response headquarters.

"It is important to quickly create an environment in which quake victims can concentrate on rebuilding their lives and communities," he said.

The government also plans to designate the earthquake as a disaster of extreme severity to raise its subsidy rate for restoration projects conducted by local governments.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]