Japan to Bolster Measures against Bears Waking Up from Hibernation

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--With bear-caused deaths and injuries already hitting a record high in the current fiscal 2023, Japan's Environment Ministry plans to beef up countermeasures ahead of springtime, when the animals come out of hibernation.

As part of its measures to prevent bears from entering human settlements, the ministry will conduct inhabitation research on bears by the end of March, as well as bolster preparations to cull bears and strengthen a liaison system in preparation for bears appearing in human habitats.

It plans to entrust prefectural governments and bear trappers with implementing such measures. Each prefecture will be given 3 million to 5 million yen in financial resources. For the measures, the ministry has set aside 73 million yen under the government's supplementary budget for fiscal 2023.

The ministry, which has received requests for countermeasures from 20 prefectures affected by bear attacks, will work on narrowing down areas to conduct the measures.

The inhabitation survey will be carried out based on footprints, droppings and other signs of bear activity, and through interviews with hunters and an analysis of footage from drones.

