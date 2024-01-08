Closed Haneda Airport Runway Reopens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened a runway at midnight Sunday that had been closed since Tuesday's aircraft collision, the Japanese transport ministry said.

The airport's Runway C was reopened after the wreckage of a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, which collided on the runway, was removed.

The collision temporarily shut down all four runways at the airport, leaving 1,453 flights, mainly domestic, canceled as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]