Japan to Urge U.S., Europe to Continue Ukraine Aid

Kyiv, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan will urge the United States and European countries to continue their support for Ukraine, which is fighting the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Sunday.

"I want to strongly call for continuing powerful support and demonstrating the unity among like-minded countries including the Group of Seven major powers," Kamikawa told reporters in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

After her visit to Ukraine, Kamikawa is set to make a tour of eight countries until Jan. 18 including Finland, Sweden, the United States, Germany and Turkey.

Earlier on Sunday, Kamikawa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised to cooperate to realize his 10-point peace formula.

Specifically, Japan will co-chair the working group on radiation and nuclear safety envisioned in the peace plan, according to Kamikawa.

