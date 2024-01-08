Japanese Anime Giant Miyazaki's Work Wins Golden Globe

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime giant Hayao Miyazaki, 83, on Sunday won a U.S. Golden Globe Award for his latest animated feature film "The Boy and the Heron."

The film, whose Japanese title is "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka," became the first Japanese work to win the Golden Globe Award for the best animated motion picture.

The first full-length animated film directed by Miyazaki in 10 years centers on a boy in wartime who embarks on an adventure into a fantasy world led by a heron after losing his mother.

For the movie, Japanese composer Jo Hisaishi had been nominated for the best original score, but he missed the prize.

In the category of best animated motion picture, Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume" and Japan-U.S. joint work "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" were also nominated. Half of the six nominated works in the category were related to Japan.

