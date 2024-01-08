Japan Lawmaker Ikeda's Seized Storage Media Found Damaged

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Data storage media that prosecutors seized when searching offices of arrested Japanese lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda were found to have been damaged, sources said Monday.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office believes that Ikeda or his staff damaged the media in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Ikeda, 57, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of violating the political funds control law.

He was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is at the center of the ruling party's slush fund scandal.

According to the sources, the Abe faction imposed quotas for fundraising party ticket sales on its members depending on the number of times they have been elected and the positions they held.

