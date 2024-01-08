Fire Burns Ex-Japan PM Tanaka's Former Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--A fire occurred Monday afternoon at the former residence of former Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

The fire, which burned the 800-square-meter two-story wooden residence and a wooded area within the compound, was almost put out about two and a half hours after an emergency call, according to Tokyo Fire Department and other sources.

In the emergency call around 3:20 p.m., a man reported to authorities that smoke was rising from the house. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The residence, which stands in a prime location in central Tokyo, was viewed as a symbol of Tanaka's power and financial muscle. It was a venue of the so-called Lockheed corruption scandal over sales of U.S. aircraft decades ago.

Local police said that Tanaka's first daughter, Makiko, former foreign minister, was within the compound when the fire started, along with her husband, Naoki, former defense minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]