Restoration Slow for Quake-Hit Vital Infrastructure in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Restoration work has progressed only slowly for vital infrastructure hit hard by the 7.6-magnitnue earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, more factories resumed production, recovering from the impact of the temblor.

According to the industry ministry, about 70 pct of more than 300 companies with production bases in disaster-stricken areas have resumed or are ready to resume production activities.

Semiconductor maker Sanken Electric Co. has not been able to confirm the safety of several employees at its group company in Ishikawa Prefecture yet. But employees who can go to work started restoration work.

Regarding gas stations, industry minister Ken Saito told a press conference Monday that “long waiting lines for refueling and restrictions on sales volume will be resolved in the next few days if transportation by large tank trucks can be continued.”

