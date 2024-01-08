Japanese Comedian Matsumoto to Halt Activities after Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto will suspend his show business activities after a raft of media reports related to sexual assault allegations against him, entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo said Monday.

Last month, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported that Matsumoto, a member of popular comedy duo Downtown, had forced women into sexual acts in the past.

Yoshimoto Kogyo said that many news articles have been released about Matsumoto's appearances on television since the magazine report.

Matsumoto has expressed his wish to "confront various articles and focus on litigation," the company said.

He is concerned that if he continues his entertainment activities, he will cause a lot of trouble and burden to many people concerned, according to Yoshimoto Kogyo.

