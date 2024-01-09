Sony-Honda Joint Firm to Tie Up with Microsoft on AI for EV

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sony Honda Mobility Inc. said Monday it will tie up with U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. in developing interactive artificial intelligence to be loaded into its Afeela electric vehicle now under development.

The joint company between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. plans to utilize Microsoft's technology in the Afeela's voice command control and also in enhancing the new EV's automated driving safety. The tie-up plan was announced at a press conference ahead of the CES trade show starting in Las Vegas in the U.S. state of Nevada on Tuesday.

At the same press conference, Izumi Kawanishi, president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility, demonstrated controlling a prototype of the Afeela with a controller of Sony Group's PlayStation video game console.

Kawanishi invited people to look forward to seeing the Afeela gain intelligence and evolve through interaction with people.

A Microsoft executive who is involved in the project showed expectations by saying that Sony Honda Mobility can create an in-car experience that meets customers' demands through the collaboration with the U.S. firm.

