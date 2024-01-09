Controllers in Japan to Stop Informing Planes of Takeoff Sequence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Air traffic controllers in Japan will stop informing planes of their priority for takeoff for the time being following the Jan. 2 aircraft collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to emergency safety measures disclosed by the transport ministry Tuesday.

A Japan Coast Guard aircraft entered a runway before being hit by a Japan Airlines passenger jet after the coast guard plane was told by an air traffic controller that its order of departure was "number one."

"At this point, we can't rule out the possibility of misunderstandings occurring" by revealing the takeoff order, a ministry official said.

Air traffic controllers at Haneda Airport have already stopped using such terms as "number one" or "number two" to inform aircraft of their takeoff sequence, according to the ministry. Controllers at other Japanese airports will follow suit.

Controllers will inform the aircraft side of the takeoff order if asked, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]