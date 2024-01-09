Experts Urge Japan Govt to Aim for Population of 80 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel of private-sector experts released a proposal Tuesday urging the government to aim for a population of 80 million people in 2100 amid an expected plunge in the population.

The panel, headed by Akio Mimura, former chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that Japanese society will be “forced to undergo endless contraction and withdrawal” due to the shrinking population.

In the proposal submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the panel called for promoting support for younger generations and allocating staff to the Cabinet Office to focus on population policy.

Kishida told members of the panel that he wants the public and private sectors to work together in changing societal awareness, according to Mimura.

The proposal is based on an estimate by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research that the Japanese population will fall by half to 63 million in 2100 if no changes are made.

