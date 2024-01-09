202 Confirmed Dead in Central Japan Quake; Over 100 Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year's Day stood at 202 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, up by 34 from the previous day.

Of the fatalities, 91 were in the city of Suzu, 81 in the city of Wajima, 20 in the town of Anamizu, five in the city of Nanao, two each in the towns of Shika and Noto, and one in the city of Hakui, according to the Ishikawa prefectural government. Six of the victims in Suzu were recognized as having died due to causes related to the disaster, such as physical or mental burden from living at evacuation centers.

The number of people still unaccounted for fell from Monday's 323 to 102, including 86 in Wajima, 15 in Suzu and one in Nanao.

The Ishikawa prefectural police department launched a large-scale search for missing people on Tuesday in areas around the "Asaichi Dori" morning market street, a famous tourist attraction in Wajima.

A total of 150 police personnel combed through the areas, where many buildings were reduced to a charred pile of rubble from fires that broke out after the earthquake, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale. The search will be conducted until Saturday.

