Lawmaker Ikeda Suspected of Personally Managing Kickbacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Arrested Japanese lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda is suspected of having managed kickbacks he received from a faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party by himself, it was learned Tuesday.

Ikeda allegedly received the kickbacks in cash from the faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, stored them and decided the uses of the money, informed sources said.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that the 57-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, had personally managed the funds.

Ikeda was arrested Sunday on suspicion of violating the political funds control law and expelled by the LDP.

The Abe faction, the largest in the LDP, is believed to have set quotas for fundraising party ticket sales for its member lawmakers based on the number of times they have been elected and their positions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]