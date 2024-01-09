Famed Japanese Singer Aki Yashiro Dies at 73

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Aki Yashiro, a Japanese singer nicknamed the queen of "enka" traditional ballads, died of rapid progressive interstitial pneumonia on Dec. 30 last year, her agency said Tuesday. She was 73.

The condition of Yashiro took a sudden turn for the worse during the treatment of an incurable collagen disease, according to the agency. She was found to be suffering from the disease last September.

Yashiro, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, made her debut in 1971. With her husky singing voice, she had long mesmerized fans.

In 1980, she won the Japan Record Award for "Ame No Bojo." Among other her famous songs are "Ai No Shuchakueki" and "Funauta." She sang not only enka but also jazz, blues and anime songs.

Yashiro enjoyed a reputation abroad as well, including for her performance with a renowned jazz singer in New York and a performance in France in 2022.

