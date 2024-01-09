3 Japan Automakers Log Lower Sales in China in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--All three major Japanese automakers posted a drop in new vehicle sales in China for the second consecutive year in 2023 because of their limited lineups of electric vehicles.

New vehicle sales at Toyota Motor Corp. slipped 1.7 pct from the previous year to some 1.91 million units.

Honda Motor Co.'s sales slid 10.1 pct to some 1.23 million units. Nissan Motor Co.'s sales sagged 16.1 pct to some 790,000 units.

Industrywide sales in China are estimated to have posted a double-digit increase in 2023, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Despite greater demand for vehicles, the struggle of Japanese automakers in China became clearer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]