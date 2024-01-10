Japan to Cooperate with Central Asia in Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has signed memorandums of cooperation in the area of decarbonization with the governments of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Under the deal, inked Tuesday, Japan will supply renewable energy and energy-saving technologies to the two Central Asian countries, both heavily dependent on thermal power generation.

On the same day, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito held online meetings with the energy ministers of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

"The role of Central Asia will increase toward the realization of carbon neutrality," Saito told his Uzbek counterpart. "We want to strengthen our ties to promote energy transition and industrial development."

The ministry is expected to sign similar documents with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, mainly to help companies cooperate in projects to build wind power facilities and improve the efficiency of old thermal power plants.

