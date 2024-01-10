INTERVIEW: World Bank Worries about Red Sea Disruptions

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--World Bank Deputy Chief Economist Ayhan Kose has expressed concerns over supply chain disruptions caused by attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi militants.

"The recent tensions in the Red Sea and Suez Canal are the last thing the global economy needs," Kose said in an interview with Jiji Press on Monday.

Regarding the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1, Kose said, "It's too early to have an assessment of the impact on the Japanese economy."

But "so far, the observations suggest that the impact is going to be minimal," Kose said, although he added that it remains to be seen how things will play out given that there are many other "hot spots" in the global economy.

