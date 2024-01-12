Tokyo Police Using Special Logo to Mark 150th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, which is set to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its founding on Monday, has been using since last year a special logo made by an MPD officer in her 20s.

"I created the logo, hoping to give a sense of security and trust," said Saori Matsumoto, 25, a sergeant at the community affairs division of the MPD's Sugamo Police Station in Toshima Ward of the Japanese capital.

The commemorative logo, used in the MPD's awareness-raising activities, including through posters and flyers, features a cherry blossom design also adopted for items such as police hats.

"I wanted to develop a design making people recognize at first glance that it is associated with the police," Matsumoto said.

Like police uniforms, the special logo uses the colors navy blue and gold. The number 150 is also featured.

