Japan's Honda Unveils New EV Brand "0" Series at CES

Las Vegas, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. unveiled its new electric vehicle brand for the global market, the "0" (zero) series, at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, which started in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Honda presented two concept cars ahead of the planned launch of new EVs under the brand in North America in 2026. The series will hit other markets later.

U.S. and Chinese makers are global EV market leaders in terms of sales volume, while Japanese companies are lagging behind.

At a press conference, Honda President Toshihiro Mibe expressed confidence that the new series will raise the joy and freedom of mobility to the next level.

The two models are the Saloon low-height sedan and the Space-Hub minivan. They support Level 3 autonomous driving, in which drivers take over driving operations in emergencies.

