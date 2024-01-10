Honda Eyeing EV Plant in Canada

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. is considering constructing new electric vehicle plants in North America, including Canada, President Toshihiro Mibe suggested Tuesday.

As its EV output is set to increase, the automaker will need multiple production bases, Mibe said in an interview after the company unveiled a new EV brand at the CES technology show in Las Vegas the same day.

"We are considering various possibilities," he said, adding that Honda is in talks with the Canadian government.

The company plans to increase the share of EVs and fuel cell vehicles in its automobile sales in developed countries to 40 pct in 2030 and 80 pct in 2035.

At CES, Honda unveiled two concept EV models. The company plans to release more EV models in stages, Mibe said.

