Japan Conference Chief Tadae Takubo Dies at 90

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tadae Takubo, head of the conservative group Japan Conference and a foreign affairs critic, died of bacterial pneumonia at a hospital in Mitaka, Tokyo, on Tuesday, his relatives said Wednesday. He was 90.

A native of Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, Takubo, also professor emeritus at Kyorin University, joined Jiji Press in 1956 after graduating from Waseda University's faculty of law.

At the major Japanese news agency, he served in such posts as head of the Naha bureau in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, chief of the Washington bureau and head of the Foreign News Desk at the Tokyo headquarters.

He started to teach at Kyorin University after leaving Jiji Press in 1984, and became professor emeritus of the private Japanese school in 2010.

Takubo became head of the Japan Conference in 2015 and continued urging Japanese administrations to act on amending Japan's Constitution.

