Japan Begins Work Needed for U.S. Base Relocation in Okinawa

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday began ground improvement work for a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

The work, designed to reinforce the undersea soft ground on the Oura Bay side of Cape Henoko, is expected to take nine years and three months to complete.

"Today's launch of the work marks a starting point," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

The ground improvement work is necessary to carry out landfill work that is part of the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station, now in a densely populated area in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, to Henoko in the city of Nago.

The Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau had been preparing to begin the ground improvement work Friday this week.

